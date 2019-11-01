Luella A. Jonas-Martin

1922—2019
Luella “Lulu” passed away peacefully at her home in Dallas, Oregon surrounded by family and friends on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her four children Judy (Stan) Church, Phyllis (Bob) Roller, Curtis (Sue) German, Chris (Anela) Jonas and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Martin and her son Donald “Coop” Cooper.
Luella was born on April 23, 1922 and raised on a farm in Hutchinson, Kansas with seven siblings. During her long journey through life she brought love, care and kindness to those around her, for which we are truly grateful. While she will be missed dearly, we take comfort in knowing she is in good hands and will be watching over us as she travels the open road on the back of that Honda Goldwing motorcycle with her true love Harry.