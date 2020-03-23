Luis Alfonso Mora

Luis was born on June 15th 1980 in Napa to Alfonso Mora and Maria Luisa Torres. Luis attended St. Helena High School and started his 20 year career at Grgich Hills Cellars in Rutherford where he was the Cellar Master. Luis married his soulmate, Nicole Raquel Brundige on Feb 2008. They raised 4 kids together Mona, Mia, Mary Jane and Nico. Luis was a dedicated husband and devoted father, whose children were the most important part of his life. He enjoyed hiking, biking, and taking trips to Tahoe with his family. Luis had a contagious smile and personality. He would light up every room he entered. He loved life and was a happy person.

We will all miss him very very much and while we wish his time was longer with us at least we can find peace in knowing that he is at rest and no longer in pain, joining the other angels in the heavens. The memorial service will be postponed for now due to the current Covid-19 pandemic however if you can find it in your heart to take a few minutes of silence to remember your favorite moments with him, his smile, and infectious personality I am certain he would appreciate it as he watches from above! He will be missed and loved by all that had the privilege of calling him Family & Friend. We love you and will never forget you Luis!!!!