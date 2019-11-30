Lupe “Lue” Voss

1933-2019
Lue Voss passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 in Napa at the age of 86 with her family by her side. Lue was born in San Francisco and grew up in Pacifica on an artichoke ranch of her parents Gabriel and Frances Malavear.
In 1958 she met and married Richard Voss. They settled in Mountain View. Soon to come were son Rick followed by daughter Lisa. Lue worked in the rectory at St. Athanasius Church and later worked as an optometric assistant in Los Altos. Lue was well known for her Christmas cookie platters, with no less than 12 different types of cookies, which she brought to her office and sent to Richard’s office every Christmas. She was also an excellent cook who drew from her Italian heritage and delighted in preparing many wonderful meals for family and friends. Lue showed kindness and a big smile to everyone she met.
In 2002 Lue and Richard moved to Napa to be close to Lisa and her family. Rick and his family eventually moved to Napa as well. While living in Napa she enjoyed golf, her exercise classes, and loved watching her San Francisco Giants. Richard and Lue attended St. Appolinaris Church.
Lue is survived by her husband Richard Voss, her son Rick Voss and daughter –in –law Lucy, and daughter Lisa Clark and son-in-law Greg; as well as 3 grandsons: Gabriel, Bryan, and Cody. She loved and was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She has left footprints on our hearts and is now singing with the angels.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa with a reception to follow onsite. In lieu of flowers she had asked for donations to be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital @ www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.