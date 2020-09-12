× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1934 – 2020

Beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Luz Baniqued Mendoza- Dalmacio, 85, passed from this life to the presence of God on August 30, 2020 in her native homeland Linoc Binmaley Pangasinan, Philippines. She was the oldest of six children born to Isaac and Florentina Baniqued. Her first husband was the late, Telesforo Mendoza.

She worked in downtown Napa and Sonoma for over forty years at Rosee’s/Modern Eve women’s clothing store until she retired. She later volunteered at the Community Projects Thrift Store. Luz lived a life that revolved around caring for and helping people, especially her family. She gave all that she could to help make a lot of people’s lives better.

Luz is survived by her husband Gal Dalmacio; son, Dennis (Vivian) Mendoza ; daughter, Maxine Mendoza (Willis Blakewell); Siblings Art (Loida) Baniqued and Estela Pigao; Grandchildren, Hannah & Josiah Mendoza. As well as numerous relatives here in the states and also in the Philippines.

Private services will be held at a later date in the Philippines