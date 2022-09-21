Lydia A. Crowell

Lydia Anne (Promessi) Crowell passed away peacefully on September 16 after a brief struggle with her health and succumbed to vascular dementia.

She was born January 27, 1938 in Pittsburg, CA to Vincent & Mayme Promessi. She attended Mt. Diablo High School where she made lifelong friends. They would gather yearly for the next 67 years.

Lydia worked for a title company and travelled in her 20's. She married Allen Crowell and had two daughters, Lynda and Lisa and gained two step children, Jenean and Jeff.

In 1976 she moved with her family to Calistoga and lived there for the remainder of her life.

She worked for Beringer Vineyards for 22 years until she retired. Over the next 10 years she would travel the world with family and friends.

Lydia was a devoted mother, a loyal friend to many and dedicated homemaker. She loved to play games with her friends, was a member of the Junior Women's Club, loved to travel, an avid Bocce Ball player and was on a bowling league. She was an artist, wonderful Italian cook, enjoyed sewing and knitting. She loved spending as much time with her grandchildren as she could and always loved a big family gathering.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vincent Promessi and Mayme Cardinale-Promessi, brother David Promessi and step son Jeff Crowell.

She is survived by two brothers, Phil Promessi and Claude (Kathy) Promessi. daughters Lynda(Bruce)Sakai, Lisa Crowell, Jenean(Tim) Smith, five grandchildren, Brandon(Nicole)Sakai, Katie Sakai, Lilly Dudley, Brad and Brian Smith, one great grandchild Ava Sakai, and her sister-in-law Barbara Promessi.

Lydia was a kind and caring soul who loved to laugh and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

We invite you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 15th at 11am. Chateau Calistoga Mobile Home Park at the Club House, 223 Champange West, Calistoga, CA. A private graveside ceremony will be held for the immediate family.

A very special thank you to St. Helena Home Care and Collabria Hospice for taking such good care of her during her last days.

In lieu of flowers, we would kindly request that you consider donating to Collabria Hospice through their web site at https://give.providence.org/collabriacare. Or mail your donation to: Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559