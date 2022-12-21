June 12, 1935—Dec. 12, 2022

ST. HELENA—Lyle E. Jensen, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home in St. Helena, CA. He was exactly 87 and-a-half years young. Lyle was a lover of sports, games, numbers, word play, jokes, people, and good food and wine. He was a great storyteller and an avid reader. Lyle was a true Cal fan and proud Golden Bear. The Warriors, Giants, and 49ers, all benefited from Lyle’s cheers. Lyle loved anything that drew people together. Lyle was kind, loving and had a brilliant sense of humor. His legacy exists in all who decide to celebrate life with the same convivial spirit.

Lyle was born on June 12, 1935, in Gridley, CA, to Eugene and Thelma Jensen. Although Lyle would say that all of his years were formative, his first were spent primarily in San Francisco and Walnut Creek in the company of his younger brother Ted. Lyle was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended Acalanes High School, Brigham Young University, and the University of California at Berkeley. In college, Lyle majored in business and played football. He was a member of the ATO fraternity at Cal and was extremely social. His love of the Bears was lifelong and continues through generations of Jensens. Blue and gold were his colors of choice.

Upon completing his studies, Lyle was drafted into the military, spent his army basic training in Georgia, and was eventually stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the States, he started working in San Francisco for Coopers & Lybrand. Lyle soon met and married Halene Storer. They lived in the City in an apartment on Lombard Street just above “The Great American Garage Sale.” They welcomed their son Kurt in 1965.

Lyle and Halene moved to Dakar, Senegal in 1967, where Lyle worked for the Foreign Service. Upon returning to the U.S. for the birth of their daughter Karen in 1969, the family moved to the Napa Valley. Lyle soon began work as controller for Robert Mondavi Winery.

Lyle and Halene went their separate ways in the mid-seventies and Lyle continued his career by starting his own CPA firm located in the Pritchard Building in St. Helena. In 1981, Jim Wiggins joined Lyle, forming Jensen & Wiggins. Lyle spent almost 40 years specializing in winery start-ups. The long hours were supported by many “meetings” at La Prima Pizza and Friday afternoon Scotch and whiskey tastings.

Lyle participated in the community through his membership in Kiwanis and a position on the St. Helena Planning Commission. Lyle was also a member of the Parriott Rollers bocce team and played in the St. Helena league at Crane Park for many seasons.

Lyle married his great love, Mikel Ann Flannery, in 2000, at Dalle Valle Winery. Lyle not only married Mikel, but the entire Flannery clan! Their ten-year union was defined by a zest for life, love, and making every moment a celebration. Although Mikel passed in 2011, her spirit and influence on Lyle carried forward.

Through memberships at Meadowood and Napa Valley Country Clubs, Lyle pursued his love of golf and established friendships that lasted his lifetime. Lyle’s affiliation with the golf group “The Bandits” brought him great joy and a passion for “the third nine” Saturday golf. Many a Bandit commented that Lyle’s CPA background was an absolute requirement to track all the wagers! Lyle spent over 30 years as a member and fixture of the Napa Valley Country Club.

Lyle is survived by his children: Kurt (Carolyn) and Karen; his grandchildren: Emma Grace, Catherine, Avery, and Dillon Jensen; his Flannery stepchildren: Patrick (Angie), Kady (Pablo), Jim (Kathy), Peter, Molly (Nate), and Kerryanne; and his brother-in-law, Peter Edelen.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa, CA, 94558, ATTIRE: CAL BLUE AND GOLD OR COLORFUL CASHMERE SWEATER (A LYLE STAPLE)

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to support the American Association for Cancer Research:donate.aacr.org.