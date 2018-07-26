1919—2018
Lyle Cammerer, aged 98, died on July 12, 2018 at the Nazareth Rose Garden in Napa, CA. He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Bonnie (Reynolds) Cammerer, their daughter Susan Eddleman and her husband Dan Eddleman, grandsons Kyle (Angela) and Troy (Erica) Eddleman, and great-grandchildren Emma, David and Daniel.
Lyle was born on Christmas Eve 1919 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Albert, Jr. and Ruby Cammerer. His mother always called him “Buddy.” He was raised on the family farm and was a carpenter and mechanic by trade. Lyle served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army Air Corp during WWII, stationed in England. After the war, Lyle worked on the farm, then for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. and as a foreman with the Oklahoma State Highway Dept. Lyle and Bonnie were married in October of 1949, and Lyle had fond memories of building their house, which took him three years to design and construct in his spare time. They moved to Independence, Missouri in 1965. Lyle continued carpentry work and became the manager of the Sign Dept. for the City of Independence, where he enjoyed working until his retirement. Lyle and Bonnie moved to Napa, California in 1992 to be closer to family.
Lyle was active in the Community of Christ church, serving as Teacher, Elder and pastor. He was part of the planning and building of the church in Woodward, OK. Lyle enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering with cars and playing golf. He was an avid bowler in the Independence leagues. Lyle was very involved with his family; he loved to tell stories and help out friends and family any way he could. His great-grandchildren brought him great joy in his final years.
Burial will be private at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.