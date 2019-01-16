1943-2019
Lyn Elizabeth Thorsen, born Lynnann Elizabeth Stapleton, passed peacefully on January 10, 2019, after a courageous four-year fight with cancer. Lyn died in the loving arms of her son, John Gehlken and daughter, Kristen McNulty. She is also survived by her husband of 30 years, Carl Thorsen, her adored grandchildren Katelyn, Conner and Ainsley McNulty, Genevieve and Cassandra Gehlken, and her brother Cliff Laidlaw and sister Lee Techel. Lyn began her life on September 23, 1943, as the daughter of James Kenneth Stapleton and Miriam Fahy in Staten Island, New York. In 1957, Lyn was adopted by her Mother’s second husband, Clifford Laidlaw. Hence her new name was Lynnann Laidlaw. She was a graduate of Port Richmond High School and a team member of the cheer leading squad which won national acclaim including an appearance at the College East West all star game in Madison Square Garden. Lyn attended Hunter college and worked for the Investment Institute in New York City. In 1974, Lyn moved with her then husband, Harry Gehlken, to Walnut Creek, CA where she raised her family and quickly carved out a new life for her and her children. Later with children growing up, and finishing her college education in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from San Francisco State University, Lyn accepted a position in 1980 with the Oakland Tribune as the Community Relations Director. In 1986 Lyn met the love of her life, Carl Thorsen. Her marriage to Carl in 1988 provided Lyn the opportunity to pursue many other interests including working with the Lafayette, CA chamber of Commerce, the Denver Business Association for the Arts, the Napa Valley Chamber of Commerce, and her favorite not for profit organization, Music in the Vineyards in Napa. Lyn moved to Napa in 2002. Lyn was an avid skier, golfer, painter and gardener.
She loved to travel, dine, sip wine, entertain and share her good fortune with family and friends. She was best known for her wit, joie de vivre, selflessness, love of everyone, grace, and her smile. She was one singular sensation! The family is planning a private event to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Music in the Vineyards, PO Box 6297, Napa, CA 94581.