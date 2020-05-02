× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1940—2020

Lynn S Hill, 79, of Napa, California, passed away on April 23, 2020, of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Lynn was born in Berkeley, California, on August 31, 1940. The family moved to Orinda, California, where he attended Glorietta Elementary School and graduated from Acalanes High School in 1958. He was involved in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1962, majoring in Business with a Minor in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was a Professional Engineer in Manufacturing Engineering. In 1977, Lynn received his MBA at St. Mary’s College, where he later served on the Alumni Board.

In 1962, Lynn was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. He was stationed in Baumholder, Germany . Lynn was married to Susan Jane Peterson on June 15, 1963, in Germany. They were married for 56 years.

Lynn was hired by General Electric in their Manufacturing Training Program. Following his time at General Electric, Lynn worked for Fairchild, Gallo, Heublein, Charles Krug and Beringer. In 1988, Lynn and Jim Henry founded JHL Commercial Properties. Lynn was a licensed real estate broker and a Certified Property Manager. His son Scott took over JHL Commercial Properties and carries on the legacy.