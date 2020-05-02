1940—2020
Lynn S Hill, 79, of Napa, California, passed away on April 23, 2020, of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Lynn was born in Berkeley, California, on August 31, 1940. The family moved to Orinda, California, where he attended Glorietta Elementary School and graduated from Acalanes High School in 1958. He was involved in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1962, majoring in Business with a Minor in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was a Professional Engineer in Manufacturing Engineering. In 1977, Lynn received his MBA at St. Mary’s College, where he later served on the Alumni Board.
In 1962, Lynn was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. He was stationed in Baumholder, Germany . Lynn was married to Susan Jane Peterson on June 15, 1963, in Germany. They were married for 56 years.
Lynn was hired by General Electric in their Manufacturing Training Program. Following his time at General Electric, Lynn worked for Fairchild, Gallo, Heublein, Charles Krug and Beringer. In 1988, Lynn and Jim Henry founded JHL Commercial Properties. Lynn was a licensed real estate broker and a Certified Property Manager. His son Scott took over JHL Commercial Properties and carries on the legacy.
He enjoyed family, sailing, traveling with Sue and friends, time in the Delta, motor boating, socializing with friends, and technology. He was actively involved at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church where he served as treasurer and on the Vestry. He also served as treasurer and board member of the Diocese of Northern California. He was a member of The Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa. He also served as a board member of The Odd Fellows Home of California on the Building and Grounds Committee. He was instrumental in the expansion projects of The Meadows Retirement Community.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Earl S Hill and Muriel Jackson Hill.
He is survived by his spouse, Susan Hill, daughter Pam Purbaugh and her husband Anthony Purbaugh, son, Scott Hill and wife Beth Hill, grandchildren Kelsey Purbaugh, Sean Purbaugh, Kaitlyn Hill and Daniel Hill, brother Alan Hill and his wife Peggy Hill, nephew David Hill and his wife Mindy Hill, and niece Bonnie Hill-Dowdy and husband Carter Dowdy, other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Meadows Skilled Nursing Facility for their kindness and help during Lynn’s stay.
A Celebration of Lynn’s life will take place in Napa, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. A date will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Lynn’s name may be given to Brain Support Network PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, California 94026 brainsupportnetwork.org or St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Foundation 1917 Third Street, Napa, California 94559.
Rest in peace. You were one of God’s special people.
