Lynne Young

1937—2018
Lynne F.M. Young, a longtime Napa resident, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 8, 2018 at Belmont Village in San Jose. Lynne was born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 3, 1937 to C.R.W. Morison and Doris Smart.
After graduating from Miami University in Ohio Lynne moved to San Francisco where she worked for the California BAR Association and where she met her husband Rollin Young. Lynne loved travel, opera, square dancing, fine wine, concerts, her family and her many friends, but more than anything else, she loved her dogs.
Lynne is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Rollin. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Moxley, her nieces Tammy Lynne Williams and Diana Moxley, her nephew David Moxley, and her three step children, Timothy, Patricia, and Kent Young.
Anyone wishing to honor Lynne’s memory is encouraged to donate, in her name, to any charity of their choosing which benefits animals. Per Lynne’s request no services will be held. Condolences can be sent to LynneYoungMemorial@gmail.com