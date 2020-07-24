Mabel Jesse Bonsey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1933—2020

Mabel Jesse Pendergrass Bonsey went back to Our Lord on July 14, 2020. Mabel was born on December 14, 1933 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa to Jesse Standard and Mabel Standard. She was born, raised, and lived in Napa her entire life. She had 4 siblings; she is survived by Louise Simon (Doug) her sister. She was preceded in death by Charlotte Gasper, Esther Foster, and Jesse Standard Jr.

Her family lovingly called her Aunt Sissie. Mabel was a loving mother to her 8 children. She was married twice in her life to Lark Pendergrass and to Virgil Bonsey who have both preceded her in death.

She also had a very loving relationship with George Marceau who was a constant companion and helped in the raising of her two youngest sons. George also preceded her in death. She raised her children in Yountville and worked at the Veterans Home laundry.

Mabel was preceded in death by her children Tommy Pendergrass and Billy Pendergrass. She is survived by her 6 other children Mark Pendergrass, Darrell Pendergrass (Laura), Kathy Pendergrass, Dennis Pendergrass (Nancy), George Bonsey, and John Bonsey. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and even a few great-great grandchildren as well as Vonnie Sick, Jimmy, Billy, Doug and Tanya and other nieces and nephews.