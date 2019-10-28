1939—2019
Madeline B. Theodore, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Born June 18, 1939- died Oct. 18 2019 in Wareham, Massachusetts. She was raised in San Francisco, CA, attended Mission High School and moved to Napa in 1976. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband Charles Theodore. She is survived by her siblings Roy B. Rose, Matilda Flores and Barbara Hill and her children Monica and James Murray, and grandchildren Jeffrey and Jason Gisler and Janae Hilliard.
Madeline leaves many cherished memories with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Madeline’s motto was to “live life to the fullest.”.
The memorial will be held at Tulocay Cemetery for family and friends on Tuesday October 29, 2019 @ 1:30 PM. A celebration of her life will be held following the memorial.