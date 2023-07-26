NAPA - Madelyn Patricia DeSoto, wife, mother of three, grandmother of six, great-grand of four. True lover of horses, dogs, apple fritters, catalogs, and keeper of every single card she ever received. Room mom, teacher's aide, 4H Supporter, Mare Island Wife, and treasured platelet donor.

Her youngest daughter, Barbra (Rick) Long, and her husband, Mark predeceased her. She leaves behind son, Don (Julie) DeSoto and daughter, Beverly Swendener (Scott.) Also grands: Daniel (Lisa) DeSoto, Tyler (Gia) DeSoto, Madison Swendener, Bailey Swendener (Sean), Richard (Trisha) Long and Christine (David) Ortega. Great-grands: Travis, Rebel, Paisley and Easton.

She had many happy years camping at Graeagle, Mt Diablo, and living on their ranch on Las Amigas Rd. Madelyn suffered from Alzheimers, and although it was painful to watch her slip away through the years, we tried to always remember that even broken crayons, still color. She was 87 years young.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider stepping outside to enjoy a sunset, hug someone you love, and most of all, eat dessert first. Roy Rogers said it best "Happy trails to you, until we meet again."