Maggie Lou & Raymond Albert McDaniel

Maggie 1929—2020 / Ray 1927—2020

Maggie and Ray were two of the most incredibly compassionate, giving, honest and hard-working people that you could ever meet. Instilling all these wonderful qualities into their family, they would say their greatest achievement is their family. They were extremely proud of all their kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and all their family. Maggie and Ray were married in 1951 and fondly called Pope Valley, Rutherford and Vacaville their home.

Maggie Lou McDaniel was 91 yrs. old, born 1/10/29 in Holdenville, OK to Elvin and Annie Pettygrew. Maggie’s heart was one of the biggest, most giving that graced this earth. Maggie left school in the 11th grade to help raise her siblings after the passing of their mother. She briefly worked at Beaulieu Vineyard Winery. She was a Mom and homemaker and enjoyed baking and decorated birthday cakes for all her kids and grandkids. She even made wedding cakes. You can ask any of her family and friends, and they will tell you that she made THE best chocolate chip cookies ever! She even won an award when she entered them in the county fair. She was also known for her homemade fudge and amazing deviled eggs. Maggie’s beautiful smile and warmth made everyone feel welcome and loved.