Maggy Kongsgaard, a fifth generation Napan, died peacefully at home near Napa on June 19, 2020 at age 67. In 1996 she founded the Kongsgaard winery and remained its president and insightful guiding light. Her husband John, who survives her, was her partner and winemaker. She also contributed to the winery's success with her natural hospitality including decades of celebrated meals for sommeliers, distributors, and colleagues.
Maggy's legendary hospitality was also enjoyed by her classical musician friends from all over the world who came to perform for Chamber Music in Napa Valley over the past 40 years. In the last month of her life, the Swedish composer Anders Hillborg wrote “Maggy in the Garden of Paradise” for her.
She studied horticulture at UC Davis, which laid the foundation for the elaborate and artful gardens she created wherever she lived. She graduated in 1979 and that year married John, who concurrently studied wine at Davis. They raised their two children, Helen and Alex, in St. Helena where Maggy was a passionate advocate for the quality of education.
She will be remembered for her engaging, heart-warming generosity and how well she looked after the many people she loved. Her rich life was compelled by imagination and determination, which showed in all of her projects – her family, her businesses, her gardens, her scientific studies, and her friendships.
She is survived by her husband John, her children Helen and Alex, her three brothers, Justin, Brendan, and Gavin, and her extended family who adored her.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local nonprofit organization, including Chamber Music in Napa Valley for a fund to support commissioning composers.
