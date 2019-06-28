1939—2019
Malcolm (Chip) Hutchinson Young passed away peacefully after a long fight with Dementia on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California. Chip was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1939 to parents Malcolm and Marjorie Young.
He graduated from St. James Prep School in Hagerstown, Maryland. Chip then went to The University of Virginia and graduated and made many lifelong friends in the Zeta Psi Fraternity. The fraternity had a Reunion in New York a few years ago, which was Chip’s final and favorite trip. In the midst of the Vietnam War, he signed up with the Air Force and became a Navigator on the C-130s, 141s, and finally with the largest transports at that time, the C-5As. While based in Dover, Chip took to skeet shooting and eventually became Captain of the Air Force shooting team. He earned All American honors and became an alternate for the Olympic Skeet Shooting team in the Mexico City Olympics in 1968. When he was based at Travis in Fairfield, Chip became President of the Travis Rod and Gun Club for over 20 years. Later when he discovered Sporting Clays, he and his wife, Jane, competed all over the west and Pacific Northwest, joined the California Indians and met many wonderful folks.
Chip loved the country and Labrador retrievers. He and Jane built their dream house in Wooden Valley where he had an underground excavation business after retiring from the Air Force in 1985. He had served 23 years.
Chip is survived by his wife Jane, step daughter Lisa May and her husband Darrell, grandson, Parker, brother Christopher Brooks Young and his wife Catherine Kernan and their two daughters Sarah Young Simkiss and her husband John, and Jennifer Young Sundell and her husband Erik, brother Bruce Allison Young and his wife Victoria Sterling. Chip’s parents and step daughter Kathryn (Lani) Jones preceded Chip in death.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 pm on July 14th, 2019 at Napa First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third Street, Napa with a reception to follow. There will be a military service for Chip on Monday, July 15th at 11:30 am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Semperk9.org, an organization that trains dogs to serve wounded veterans of all of the services. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org