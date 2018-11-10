1958—2018
Malinda Ann Lowney (Murray), age 60, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 5, 2018. She was born on April 19, 1958, in Napa, California, to George Alan Murray and Donna Marie Murray. She graduated Justin-Siena High School in Napa then graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College with an associates degree in health sciences with an emphasis in the dental program. Her favorite subjects were science and biology.
She married John Phillip Lowney III on September 26, 1992, in Napa, CA and they lived in Napa for eight then moved to Chandler, Arizona. The loves of her life were her two sons Colin and Ian. They keep Malinda very busy with sporting and theatre activities, which she loved to attend. She worked for Dr. David Gladden as his chairside dental assistant for many years. In Arizona, she worked for American Healthways as a medical call center for sixteen years.
Malinda loved her walk with the Lord Jesus Christ and used bible verses to strengthen her walk and to assist others. One of her favorite verse was Micah 6.8. “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Malinda loved to care for all types of animals including dogs, cats, and goats but she truly enjoyed recusing cats. From a very young age, she adopted many cats including Sam, Smokie, Grand, Snoops Cat, and many others.
Survived by her husband, John Lowney, and sons: Colin and Ian, and her brother Mike and mother-in-law, Karen Carson and sister-in-law, Susannah Carson. She had many cousins would reside in California, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia.
Our family would like to thank all the family and friends that have lent support to John, Colin, and Ian during these trying times.
No memorial service will be held based on Malinda’s wishes.