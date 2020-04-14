1920-2020
Marcella “Bella” Matack passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 from natural causes just three months before her 100th birthday. Born to Italian immigrants on July 3, 1920 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, she was the last surviving member of ten children. As a young girl during the Depression, she forged early California ties by helping her father, who partnered with Cesare Mondavi, to bring wine grapes to immigrant families in the Midwest for winemaking.
Married in 1946 to Albert Matack, they came as newlyweds to St. Helena where she was secretary to Robert Mondavi. Their first child, Gary, was born in 1947 and her mother, Maria (Crinella) Cavalieri, came to help and remained. Later, she found work at Mare Island Shipyard, where she rapidly advanced to become the Admiral’s secretary. In 1955, after the birth of her daughter, Marcie (Neller), she became the Executive Assistant to the General Manager at the Yountville Veterans Home, where she worked until her retirement. In her retirement, she found great happiness spending extra time with her husband. As part of her morning ritual with sister Olive, she would walk the town and organize their day and future gatherings of family and friends—eventually inspiring a Cavalieri family cookbook.
In later years, she traveled to Europe and reestablished extended Italian family ties. On one trip she attended her grandchild’s college graduation in Paris, where she jokingly offered to help the French Chef make pizza and he agreed! At over eighty years old on a trip with her sister Olive, she spontaneously joined the pit crew of her nephew’s motor cycle team to jokingly banter with his competitors over his “victory”. Sweetly yet slyly at many family events, she would often pick up the check while saying “paga Joe Bruno” to the bewilderment of her hosts.
She loved her weekly card games with old friends and trips to the hair dresser. Even with her full social calendar, her true joy was as caregiver for her many grandchildren. During the last few years when cards games dwindled, and grandkids grown, the ever consummate hostess, she made sure that the wine and antipasti were always ready to eat for any guest in her home. “Manga, manga figlio!”
She is survived by her son Gary Matack, daughter-in-law Donna, Daughter Marcie (Neller), and son-in-law Randy. Grandchildren: Andrea and husband Galen Clay, Charles and wife Lauren Matack, Alisha and husband Michael Bruggeman, Kevin and wife Sarah Neller, Adam Neller, Christopher Neller and six great grandchildren: Melia Clay, Ellora Clay, Henry Matack, Kaitlyn Neller, Lindsey Neller, and Claire Neller.
A brief internment ceremony that was limited to immediate family was held at the St. Helena Catholic Church Cemetery at 11am on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with a celebration of life planned for a later date. She was a parishioner of St. Helena Catholic Church for 74 years. Instead of flowers, please donate to Napa Valley Support Services (www.napavalleysupportservices.org) or Collabria Care (collabriacare.org).
