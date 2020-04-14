× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1920-2020

Marcella “Bella” Matack passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 from natural causes just three months before her 100th birthday. Born to Italian immigrants on July 3, 1920 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, she was the last surviving member of ten children. As a young girl during the Depression, she forged early California ties by helping her father, who partnered with Cesare Mondavi, to bring wine grapes to immigrant families in the Midwest for winemaking.

Married in 1946 to Albert Matack, they came as newlyweds to St. Helena where she was secretary to Robert Mondavi. Their first child, Gary, was born in 1947 and her mother, Maria (Crinella) Cavalieri, came to help and remained. Later, she found work at Mare Island Shipyard, where she rapidly advanced to become the Admiral’s secretary. In 1955, after the birth of her daughter, Marcie (Neller), she became the Executive Assistant to the General Manager at the Yountville Veterans Home, where she worked until her retirement. In her retirement, she found great happiness spending extra time with her husband. As part of her morning ritual with sister Olive, she would walk the town and organize their day and future gatherings of family and friends—eventually inspiring a Cavalieri family cookbook.