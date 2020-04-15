Marcia St.George Mollinedo

Born in Queens, New York, Marcia was the oldest daughter of Matt and Jane St.George (d). Sister to: Louise (Scott), Matt (d) (Roy), Mike (M’lu) and Liz (Dave). She grew up in Los Altos and attended Homestead H.S. Marcia moved to St. Helena, CA. in 1990, met and married Paul Mollinedo (d) in 1992. Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Marcia suffered a stroke in 2004. For the past 13 years she has been a resident of Greenfield Nursing Home in Fairfield, CA. May she finally be at peace surrounded by her family and friends. Family Services were held on March 23rd at Cusimano Family Mortuary in Mountain View, CA. Donations in Marcia’s name can be made to your favorite charity. Please view/sign guest book: cusimanocolonial.com