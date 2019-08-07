1939—2019
Peggy was a loved mother and grandmother. She touched many lives with her dry and quirky humor. She will be missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Barbara King of Napa, sons Charles King of Nevada, John King of Connecticut and Steve Pinch of Napa. All of her grandchildren, Nicholas Brusky, Stephen Brusky, Megan Roberts-King, Ashly Hamilton, Jennifer Pinch, Teal Pinch, Alexis King, Christopher King, Gabriel King and Shane King.
Her Mass will be held at St. Thomas of Aquinas on August 12th at 11:00 a.m. with her funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Napa Valley Memorial Park, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy.