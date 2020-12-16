Margaret Ann Watson

She was born in Monrovia on November 11,1923 to Hazen and Cecilia Shower, the middle of 3 children. Margaret Ann graduated from McClatchy High School in 1941 and the University of California at Berkeley in 1944 (PhiBetaKappa). While at UC Berkeley she lived at the newly built Stern Hall where she made life-long friends. During her war-shortened 3 years at Cal Margaret worked as a cartoonist at the Daily Cal, designed card stunts for the student section at football games, majored in International Relations and was one of two Valedictorians of her graduating class. In 1944 she moved to Washington DC and worked at a government agency as a junior economist. In 1946 she returned to Berkeley to marry James Watson who had been introduced to her by a Stern Hall friend back in 1943 and with whom she had corresponded since he left for the Pacific theater shortly thereafter. They were married at All Saints Episcopal Church in SF in 1946. They lived in Berkeley and raised their three children, Wendy, Sally and Matthew in a home they built on Campus Drive. Margaret Ann was active in Civic affairs; at one point running for the School Board and City Auditor (she lost both races). She served on the Board of the Coop Credit Union and eventually spent 2 years as the Assistant City Manager. She went back to Cal in 1964, receiving a Masters degree in Social Work. In 1966-7 Margaret worked at Stanford Research Institute for a family friend, Doug Englebart, who was working on human/computer interface technologies (i.e. the ‘mouse’). She then became an independent consultant, doing studies for the City of Oakland and UC Athletic Department on the treatment of women’s athletics for Title IX implementation. In 1977 she moved to Washington DC to serve in the Carter Administration as a special assistant to Assistant Secretary of HEW, Arabella Martinez, a friend from Graduate School. Returning to California in 1978 she and her husband moved to the home they built on Mee Lane in St Helena and she became the Director of the County of Napa Housing Authority. They joined Meadowood so they could play golf. She was the Ladies Champion for several years.