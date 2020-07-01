Margaret (Betty) Skivington

Margaret (Betty) was born on December 6, 1921, in Self, Arkansas, 22 miles northeast of Harrison on Bear Creek. The fourth and youngest child to Jack and Mary Ellen Doughty, Betty had two brothers, John and Daniel and one sister Mary Alice. Betty visited relatives in the Napa Valley in 1942 and moved here permanently in 1943, and went to work at Mare Island. She met Laurence Skivington a couple years later and married Larry in 1946. She dedicated her time to St. John’s Catholic Parish, PSI and her family. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, friend and active member of the community. Betty loved her church, her friends and her family.