1924—2019
Margaret Canice (Young) Starrett was born in San Francisco on September 23, 1924 and passed away peacefully at the Napa Valley Care Center on May 21, 2019 with her family at her side. Margaret is survived by her long-time partner Craig Burgess of Napa.
Margaret leaves behind her three loving children: Jan (Starrett) Campbell and husband Davis Campbell of Davis, Michael Starrett of Truckee, and Kelly Starrett of Greenbrae. Margaret also leaves behind many loving cousins from San Francisco, Burlingameill Valley, San Mateo, and Carlsbad, CA, Seattle, WA and Westminster, CO.
Margaret graduated from St Brigid High School in San Francisco in 1942. She married Patrick Starrett in 1944, moved to Marin County and raised three children. After becoming a single mother, Margaret worked at General Sales Corporation, and Security Pacific National Bank-International Division in San Francisco and later in the Emeritus Program at the College of Marin in Kentfield where she met her partner Craig. After Margaret’s retirement from the College, she and Craig moved to Edgerly Island on the Napa River where Craig continues to reside.
Margaret loved to travel. During her earlier years she traveled with friends to Europe and Mexico; she traveled with family to Thailand, Italy, Washington D.C. and Hawaii; and with Craig traveled to England and China, and cruises to Alaska and Mexico. They also traveled to Ashland to attend performances at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for many decades and went to music festivals around the state.
Margaret had a great love of music and the Arts. She had season tickets to the SF Opera and would attend with many of her friends and colleagues. In more recent years, she had season tickets to the Symphony at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center, Lincoln Theater. Margaret’s other love was Art. She herself was an Artist and a member of an artist’s group in Marin called Fiber Dimensions. Some of Margaret’s art projects were selected to be in various shows around the region and are posted on the Fiber Dimension website. She was also a docent at the diRosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa for many years.
A life long avid reader, Margaret started a book club in her neighborhood five years ago and the group continues to meet once a month. The members (also good friends) refer to her lovingly as “Madame President”.
She was also an avid tennis fan of both women’s and men’s tennis and as a young woman, played tennis herself.
Margaret’s entire family, neighbors and friends loved and respected her and will miss her greatly.
A Celebration of Life in Margaret’s honor will be held at a future date and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 S. Jefferson St, Napa CA. 94559 or to the charity of your choice.