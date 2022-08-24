Margaret Ellen O'Fallon

Sept. 2, 1931-Aug. 3, 2022

Maggie Ellen Siggins O'Fallon was born in Los Angeles on September 2, 1931, to Mary Ellen Douglas and Jerry Lloyd Siggins. She was the youngest of three: Thomas 1919-1922, and Jerry 1924-2015. She was born into a musical family and showed her musical inclination at the age of two, composing and humming a little song of her own from her high chair. At the age of 16 she joined the Roger Wagner Chorale (which later became the Los Angeles Master Chorale). She toured nationally and internationally, and also sang soundtracks for TV and movies.

She married Earl Keefer in 1950, and they had three daughters: Bonnie, Terry, and Jeannine. She became choir director at Culver City Presbyterian Church in 1953, where her mother was organist. She also took a position as secretary at UCLA in the Art Department, and finished her 20 year career as undergraduate adviser.

In 1979, she reconnected with a former choir member Clyde "Gene" O'Fallon. They married in 1981, and remained together until his death in 2013. While living in Coarsegold, she and Gene formed the Sierra Musical Theater in which Gene sang and Maggie was the music director. In the early 90s they moved to Calistoga, where Maggie worked as a Parking Enforcement Officer (meter maid). She also served as accompanist for the Napa Valley Chorale and Napa Symphony Chorus. In 1996, she accepted the position of music and choir director, and organist of St. Helena Presbyterian Church, providing many years of joy to the congregation. In 2000, she and Gene moved to Vineyard Valley in St. Helena and Maggie helped form the Vineyard Valley singers and served as their director. She also worked for Napa Valley College as accompanist for their voice classes and choruses. In 2006, she went to work for the St. Helena School District as their accompanist in both the middle and high schools.

Maggie was predeceased by her daughter Jeannine Keefer, husband Gene O'Fallon, and step-son Ron O'Fallon. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Keefer and Terry Keefer Driscoll, step-daughter Diane Compton, step-son Dennis O'Fallon and his wife Sharon, and 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew, Jerry Siggins; and nieces: Claudia Bergman and Shawnie Gookin.

Services will be held Saturday August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Helena Presbyterian Church. Reception to follow.

Per her request, donations may be made in her name to Doctors Without Borders.