Margaret Gert

1950—2018
Margaret Manahan Gert died peacefully November 5, 2018, from a cervical spine abscess that developed rapidly and resulted in sepsis.
Margaret was born August 31, 1950, in Madelia, Minnesota. After attending Mankato State University for two years, she transferred to the University of Minnesota and earned a degree in nursing. She married Patrick Dean, whom she met as an AFS exchange student in Bath, England, and they lived in Madelia, where Patrick worked at the Times-Messenger for his mother-in-law, Ruth Manahan. The marriage ended in divorce, and in 1977, Margaret moved to Napa, next door to her sister Nancy, and began working at the Veteran’s Home of California.
She married Gerry Gert, a retired US diplomat, and they resided in Napa for 35 years. Margaret and Gerry were passionate followers of international politics and traveled widely. For many years they volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Gerry died in 2015.
Margaret was known for her devotion to her husband, her intellectual pursuits, her love of foreign languages (she spoke six languages fluently), her long struggle with depression, and her generous nature and deeds.
Margaret is survived by her siblings Jim Manahan of Silver Bay, MN (spouse Cristina); Patricia Anderson of Mankato, MN; Bill Manahan of Minneapolis, MN; and Nancy Manahan (spouse Becky Bohan) of North Fort Myers, FL. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Manahan, her mother, Ruth Hinchon Manahan, her sister-in-law, Diane Jansen Manahan, and her brother-in-law Steven Anderson.
Margaret requested no memorials. The family will hold a private celebration of Margaret’s life at the bi-annual Manahan reunion next July in Shasta, CA