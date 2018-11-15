1927—2018
Margaret Jean Dawson Reat passed away Friday, November 9. She was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana and graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in dental hygiene. She met her future husband Hugh L. Reat, Jr. while attending Northwestern. Margaret was an active member of our community since 1950, volunteering weekly for over 40 years at Community Projects, and countless hours at Queen of the Valley Hospital. Margaret was a former President of the Napa-Solano Dental Auxiliary, and former President of the Napa Valley Symphony League, member of the Garden Club, Bridge Club, and Silverado Country Club.
Margaret enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and playing cards with family and friends. She and Hugh traveled a great deal, especially to Europe and within the United States, where they made many long lasting friendships. Margaret was a gourmet cook, loved to entertain, incredible baker, avid gardener, and talented seamstress.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband Dr. Hugh Lee Reat, Jr., her son William, daughter Carolyn (Knippen), sisters Joan Emerson and Dorothy Lieb. She is survived by her daughters Cathy Reat Khan (Peer), and Maryanne Reat; grandchildren Wyatt Knippen, Clarke Knippen (Brittany), Austin Cuneo, Kamran Khan, and Tanya Khan, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Aegis, Lori Carter, and the Collabria Hospice Team. A memorial service will be held at the Napa Methodist Church on Monday, November 19, 10:30 am. Donations in Margaret’s memory can be made to Queen of the Valley Hospital, Community Projects, Napa Methodist Church or to the donor’s choice.