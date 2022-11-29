ST. HELENA - Margaret Lee Duckhorn, 83, of St. Helena, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, after a decade long surrender to frontal temporal dementia.

Margaret was born on July 11, 1939, to Colonel Clarence and Eleanor Sheets on Governor's Island, NY. Colonel Sheets was a career civil servant and served in the United States Army for 35 years. While the life of a military family brought frequent change and consistent relocation to posts all over the world, the Sheets family was tightly knit and placed family values and love above all else. This inherent and deeply rooted value of love and compassion informed Margaret's life.

After graduating from high school in Stuggart, Germany, and then attending class as a first-year student at the University of Maryland campus in Munich, Germany, Margaret returned to California to receive her B.S., R.N., and P.H.N. degrees from the University of California at San Francisco in 1963. It was here that she met Dan Duckhorn and soon after graduation they were married and living in Piedmont, CA. Shortly after her three children were born and Margaret thrived in motherhood. Always a firm believer in nutrition, she took cooking classes in San Francisco and was a passionate cook with a focus on traditional French cooking. This skill would become one of the core pillars of her future life in the wine industry.

In 1973, Dan and Margaret moved the family to St. Helena, CA, to launch a bench graft nursery and vineyard consulting business for premium wine grapes. It was a significant transition from the urban living of the Bay Area and Margaret fully embraced the rural life of a small, agriculture town. She helped cultivate an extensive garden at the Lodi Lane property and spent hours working in the school district and the greater community. It was during these years that Margaret returned to her nursing roots taking on dual roles as the St. Helena district school nurse and working with the Napa County Health Department. Her ability to extend compassion and healing care was so natural to her personality and many students of the district still fondly remember her factual yet humorous introduction to sex education!

In 1976, Margaret joined Dan in acquiring the Lodi Lane property with a handful of family friends to launch Duckhorn Vineyards. Their home in St. Helena quickly became the gathering place for wine industry trade people and many a weekend was passed with Margaret preparing fantastic meals to accompany the newly launched Duckhorn Merlot, a varietal that was not yet considered worthy to stand on its own. Margaret's ability to connect and genuinely engage with everyone was quickly reciprocated with increased sales from the fledgling winery.

Margaret eventually assumed a formal position at Duckhorn Vineyards and led the charge in sales and marketing. Her naturally gracious disposition and her ability to be at ease abroad led her to work closely with the Napa Valley Vintners Association and the California Wine Institute representing both the Napa Valley and Duckhorn Vineyards in many international markets. She loved to travel and some of her most cherished years were those spent abroad with her fellow vintners introducing both trade and consumers to premium Napa Valley wines.

Margaret was a pioneer during this era and along with a handful of other highly accomplished women she broke through many of the male-dominated roles of the industry and held key positions as a board member of the American Institute of Wine & Food, president of the Napa Valley Vintners Association, and chairman of the board of the California Wine Institute. Again, her skills as a listener, her desire to understand all perspectives and her love of learning made her an outstanding leader and counselor in every role.

Margaret never abandoned her family values, and she organized gatherings to ensure that her children and grandchildren would spend time together for extended periods throughout the year and especially every summer. These core tenets of respect and love of family have prevailed, and her children and grandchildren enjoy an exceptionally close and loving connection to each other. This has been her greatest gift and it is the legacy by which she will be most remembered.

Margaret is survived by her two siblings: John Sheets and Elizabeth Ernst; her three children: Kellie, John and David Duckhorn; and her seven grandchildren: Ian, Peter, William, Joseph, Madeline, Julia and Ava.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, that donations be made to Community Action of Napa Valley or the UC San Francisco Memory and Aging Center.

Details for a joyful Celebration of Life event, to be held in Napa Valley in Spring 2023, will be announced in January.