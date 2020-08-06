1939—2020
Margaret Lynn McGee Crotty (Margie or Maggie!) was born July 5, 1939 … (her father always called her a late firecracker) in Chicago, to Betty and Ray McGee.
Margie was the first of six children born to Betty and Ray. Her childhood was idyllic, living on a five-acre plot near Barrington, Ill., which was home to a horse, sheep, chickens, a huge vegetable garden and a baseball field for Margie’s four brothers and friends. The garden fulfilled Ray’s desire to be close to the land as a farmer once more, even though he commuted every day to the city.
Margie attended St. Anne’s parish school, followed by St Edward’s High School and later Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Her degree in journalism led to a year of working in downtown Chicago doing promotional work and writing. As much as she loved Michigan Avenue and all it promised, she tired of the cold. She found a few Marquette classmates who were ready for an adventure to far-off and lovely San Francisco.
Then, in San Francisco, on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Margie met a 100% Irish bag-piping lad at Harrington’s Pub named Francis Anthony Crotty. They dated, married in 1964, and settled into San Francisco. It was there they brought home to live with them, Matthew (who died of pneumonia in his second year), Christopher, Brigid, Megan and Rebecca.
Fran’s promotion in the CHP meant a move to L.A.; there they welcomed Molly, their youngest child.
But Northern California kept calling them. In 1976 they moved back to the North—to their dream home atop a mountain in Napa. They named their simple home ‘Maryhill’ in honor of the Virgin Mary.
In 1980 Fran retired early from the CHP to embrace another exciting challenge: The Crottys and two other couples founded Kolbe Academy, to oversee the Catholic, Classical Education of their children. All five of the Crotty children graduated from the private school.
Margie, as teacher, retired in 2001, the same year their son Christopher was ordained to the priesthood. This was an unbelievable blessing, and they were able to enjoy his pilgrimages to Ireland, Italy, France and the Holy Land.
Margie’s life was based on the three F’s, which enriched her life. 1. Faith, 2. Family and 3. Friends. No one was happier than she was on picnics with her children, son-in-laws and many grandchildren. She loved her friends in the pro life movement over the 40 years of her dedication to the protection of unborn babies, her beloved students over the years, and her tennis and art buddies.
Margie passed away at home surrounded by family, on July 22, 2020, pre-deceased by Francis. She leaves behind Fr. Christopher and Brigid; Megan and her husband, children and granddaughter – Sean, Maya, Austin, Nadia and Florence Jeff and Rebecca Feeney and their children, James, Elizabeth, Hannah, Joseph and Margaret Michael and Molly Francisco and their children, Gianna, Augustine, Jocelyn, and Emma.
Margie is survived by her 5 McGee ‘sibs’ Kim McGee and wife Mary, John McGee and wife Alice, David McGee and wife Jean, Peter McGee and wife Veronica, and her sister Kathleen Finn and husband Michael.
Due to Covid, Margie had a small graveside service. Her dear friend, Fr. Gary Sumpter led the prayer, and her buddy John Carlin played the bagpipes. We plan on hosting a ‘celebration of life’ when appropriate.
Donations may be made to Napa Valley Culture of Life, napavalleycultureoflife.com.
