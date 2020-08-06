Margaret Lynn McGee Crotty

Fran’s promotion in the CHP meant a move to L.A.; there they welcomed Molly, their youngest child.

But Northern California kept calling them. In 1976 they moved back to the North—to their dream home atop a mountain in Napa. They named their simple home ‘Maryhill’ in honor of the Virgin Mary.

In 1980 Fran retired early from the CHP to embrace another exciting challenge: The Crottys and two other couples founded Kolbe Academy, to oversee the Catholic, Classical Education of their children. All five of the Crotty children graduated from the private school.

Margie, as teacher, retired in 2001, the same year their son Christopher was ordained to the priesthood. This was an unbelievable blessing, and they were able to enjoy his pilgrimages to Ireland, Italy, France and the Holy Land.

Margie’s life was based on the three F’s, which enriched her life. 1. Faith, 2. Family and 3. Friends. No one was happier than she was on picnics with her children, son-in-laws and many grandchildren. She loved her friends in the pro life movement over the 40 years of her dedication to the protection of unborn babies, her beloved students over the years, and her tennis and art buddies.