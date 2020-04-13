× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1941-2020

Margaret Mabrey Craig was born on November 5, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA. She studied for two years at Muskingum College in Ohio, and then, in 1964 she received a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia University School of Nursing. For two years she was a staff nurse in the emergency room of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

In 1966 she married James E. Craig, then a Presbyterian minister, and moved to Tehran, Iran, where she served for three years as school nurse at Community School.

Returning to America in 1969, she enrolled in the graduate program at the School of Nursing of Boston University and received from that university the Master of Science degree in 1971.

For a few years she was on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts Nursing Department and later served as Public Health officer for Western Massachusetts.

In 1980 she became director of the nursing program at Greenfield Community College, Greenfield, MA and served there until 1999 when she moved to Napa, California, to become director of the nursing program at Napa Valley College. She retired from that position in 2010.

Two sabbatical leaves gave opportunity to live and work outside the United States,