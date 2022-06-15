Margaret (Maggie) Ann Myers died peacefully at her residence on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Napa, California at the age of 73.

Maggie is survived by many cousins, and is preceded in death by parents, Ivadine Myers Johnson and Carr Myers.

Maggie was born on July 21, 1948 in Fostoria, Ohio. She graduated from Fostoria High School in 1966. She also graduated from Owens Community College with a degree in Nursing. Maggie's life long passion was helping others. Maggie was currently employed Collabria Hospice of Napa, California.

She was skilled in jewelry making and glass fusion. A dedicated individual who loved crafting and animals, especially dogs and horses. Also active and dedicated member of the St. Apollinaris Catholic Church.

A memorial will be held in Fostoria, Ohio at a later date. In her memory donations may be sent to local Hospice or an animal organization of your choice.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.