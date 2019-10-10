1913 – 2019
Margaret Miriam Crabtree peacefully passed on September 14, 2019, at the age of 106. Her family was at her side.
Margaret was born in El Paso, Texas, and eventually came to San Francisco with her family. She graduated from high school and obtained her nursing degree. She moved to Middletown and eventually met her man, Franklin Crabtree (deceased 1976) where they started their long life adventure bringing up two beautiful daughters, Jane and Carol (both deceased).
Margaret and Frank moved to Napa where Margaret started in pediatrics seeing life starting for all the Napa children. Later she started working for many of the fine doctors of Napa until retirement in 1967. She was very involved with her family and the many grandchildren who were the joy of her life.
She enjoyed traveling and dragged Franklin and family on many adventures such as camping at the Grand Canyon, New York’s World Fair (‘64), Italy, Sweden, Hawaii, and Mt Rushmore; but her favorite spot was Lake Tahoe, “the most beautiful place on earth.”
She is survived by her family: little sister Bette Blake; five grandchildren, Victoria Mullen, Elizabeth Motto-Ros, Steven Edington, John Motto-Ros (Jr), and Walter Motto-Ros; five great grandchildren, Jason Edington, Jarrod Edington, Brandon Edington, Adriana Motto-Ros and Joseph Motto-Ros; seven great great grandchildren Ryan Edington, Liana Edington, Kaitlyn McGowan, Justin Motto-Ros, Grace Motto-Ros, Alexandra Edington, and Zackery Motto-Ros as well as many nephews and nieces.
Please join us in sharing a celebration of Margaret’s Life on Oct 26, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Napa First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph Street.