Margaret "Peggy" Wyckoff

1930-2020
Peggy was an only child to a young mother, Elsie Kotziers; her Foster Parents were Frank and Helen Mayer.
1955-1972 Peggy married an only child, Peter Judson Wyckoff (pre-deceased 2019), United States Forest Service.
They moved frequently for his promotions. Children: twin Daughter, Heidi Wyckoff (Hicks/Jackson/) Yamate-Morgan (Ric). Ric’s children: Belinda, Shawn+ 1 child, Jill Skinner (Steve)+ 2 children, Heidi’s child: David, Ric and Heidi’s child: Hana; twin Daughter, Carol Wyckoff Wright (Chris): their child, Christa. Son, Jeff Judson Wyckoff (Mary). Mary’s children: Suzie + 3 children, John (Jennifer) + 3 children, and Kim (Travis).
Peggy’s 1st Date with George E. Castle was 9/22/2002, and in 2007, they became Domestic Partners for hospital visitation privileges; They enjoyed 17+ years together. George’s child: Georgina Castle, (Phil) +2 children. Peggy enjoyed many gatherings with George’s extended family.
1951 studied Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing, Evanston, Illinois, Worked Illinois Research Hospital
1952 studied Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois,
1952 worked Stanford University Hospital
1954 worked Brookside Hospital, San Pablo
1956 worked Tahoe Forest Hospital
1963 worked St Mary’s Hospital, San Francisco
1964 worked Ross General Hospital
1966 worked Porterville State Hospital for the severely handicapped
1967 studied UC Berkeley
1968 studied Porterville Junior College
1972 studied Fresno State University, Bachelor’s Degree.
1972 moved to Napa, worked full time at Napa Valley College as a ‘Psychiatric Technician’ Instructor at Napa State and Sonoma State Hospitals, as well as teaching Medical Terminology, Pharmacology, Emergency Medical Care (Firemen), and a Review: Medical Surgical Nursing (Veterans Home).
1974 Mission Terrace Hospital, Psychiatric Unit, San Francisco (24 hrs./week)
1977 -1994 Herrick Hospital and Health Center (Alta Bates Summit Medical Center) Psychiatric Unit, (24 hrs./week)
2006 Retired from teaching at the age of 76 and was so proud to see her former students.
2007-2013 Volunteered at the Napa Kaiser Clinic with 1,800+ hrs.
She Loved Life, and music and singing. She liked to travel with friends and family, with her son, Jeff, and later with George.
She was A -Go-Go-Gadget Girl, loved the invention of computers, computer games, especially online Scrabble. She read books moving on to audio then digital. Loved to cook-moved on to Restaurant dining.
Thank you to the Jefferson Street McDonald’s for all those early morning breakfasts: rain or shine or earthquakes or fires where she also met George and shared many friendships.
8/17/19 Peggy fell and the Alzheimer’s took a tighter hold. Thank you to every member of “Comprehensive Home Health Care and Hospice”. Thank you to ‘Your Home Nursing Services’ for helping us learn how to take care of her at home, and to “Love and Joy Home Care Services” who helped us with the kindest caregivers to see her through the Hospice transition …. in her home, which was her final wish.
(2002) Treadway and Wigger had on record Peggy’s flower requests, her psalms, and songs for her service, but due to COVID-19, we have had to put that aside. She Loved the song “He walks with me and He talks with me”. Please think of her the next time you hear the music. Life is to be celebrated. Peggy had breast cancer when she was 60 years old. She appreciated all the extra time she was given. She was grateful and thankful for her 90 years of friendship and family … right up to the end.
