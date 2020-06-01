Margaret "Peggy" Wyckoff

She was A -Go-Go-Gadget Girl, loved the invention of computers, computer games, especially online Scrabble. She read books moving on to audio then digital. Loved to cook-moved on to Restaurant dining.

Thank you to the Jefferson Street McDonald’s for all those early morning breakfasts: rain or shine or earthquakes or fires where she also met George and shared many friendships.

8/17/19 Peggy fell and the Alzheimer’s took a tighter hold. Thank you to every member of “Comprehensive Home Health Care and Hospice”. Thank you to ‘Your Home Nursing Services’ for helping us learn how to take care of her at home, and to “Love and Joy Home Care Services” who helped us with the kindest caregivers to see her through the Hospice transition …. in her home, which was her final wish.

(2002) Treadway and Wigger had on record Peggy’s flower requests, her psalms, and songs for her service, but due to COVID-19, we have had to put that aside. She Loved the song “He walks with me and He talks with me”. Please think of her the next time you hear the music. Life is to be celebrated. Peggy had breast cancer when she was 60 years old. She appreciated all the extra time she was given. She was grateful and thankful for her 90 years of friendship and family … right up to the end.