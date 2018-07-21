1938—2018
Margery Johnson Smith, age 80, passed away on Saturday June 30th, 2018, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was born on April 11th, 1938 in Portland Oregon to Ernest E Johnson and Edith Menefee Johnson.
Margery was married to Rea Smith for 27 years and raised 4 children Gordon, Kathleen, Martin and Alison. She had a home in Ross for over 25 years and also lived in Buenos Aires Argentina and Guadalajara Mexico. She was a loyal friend, rebellious, loved to travel, cook, garden and enjoyed playing couples paddle and tennis. She also had a heart for serving those less fortunate and always preferred being on the front line.
During the holiday season she would be serving in soup kitchens, dropping off meals on the streets or in shelters for families. She volunteered for the Junior League, Humane Society and was a Paws volunteer for Hospice. She enjoyed a good adventure and was known for driving from Argentina to San Francisco with Rea, Kathleen and Gordon in 1971. In addition, in 1995 she was one of the first groups of Americans to visit Vietnam when it opened up to tourists.
Margery moved to Napa in 1990 where she became an avid golfer and full time grandmother and great-grandmother. Her favorite holiday was celebrating the 4th of July fireworks at the Silverado Country Club with her family. She adored her two dogs Izzy and Mulan. After the loss of Mulan, with much hesitancy, she took in another dog named Cooper who soon became her loyal and loving companion until the very end. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Gordon & Nicole Smith, Martin Smith, Kathleen Smith and Alison & Gaston Gardey. Her beloved grandchildren, Abigail, Olivia, Georgia and Sophie Smith. Allyson Haquebart, Daniela and Maya Friessen. Keaton Smith. Gaston, Sebastian, and Nico Gardey. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Mia Ruiz & Sofia Ruiz, Santiago Canto and by her nieces Jane Mathews, Eddie Ottis and Lee Ottis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Collabria Care Hospice, or your own favorite charity. Better yet, enjoy a walk, golf game or an adventure and think of her. She made it to her 80’s along with her remaining dear friends from Oregon & California and for that she was grateful.