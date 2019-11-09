1945—2019
Margo Chappell passed away on October 28, at the age of 74. Margo was born in Hololulu, Hawaii to Roy and Margaret Chappell. Her family moved to California when she was still a small child. Margo grew up in and around the SF Bay area. She moved to Napa in 1972 and spent the rest of her life here. Margo worked at several small restaurant’s in Napa including the Napa Bakery. She worked for the City of Napa for several years before retiring. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her family volunteering and making crafts. She made and sold crafts at the local craft fairs for many years. Her specialty was one of a kind gift baskets.
Margo is predeceased by her parents, and her sister Eloise Sanderson. She is survived by her siblings Mike Chappell, of Vallejo, CA; Cyndi Rivera of Carmel, CA; Roy Chappell of Fayetville, AR; Julie Adams of Migalia, CA and Matt Chappell of Las Vegas, NV. Her 5 children; Margo (Tim) Slack of Napa, CA; Don (Tatyana) Sanderson of Antioch CA, Roy Sanderson of Pleasant Hill, CA and Cyndi (Jason) Moore of Napa CA, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private celebration of life.