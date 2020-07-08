Margrethe S. Calkins

Both Margrethe and Allard had a love of nature and spent many days traveling in their camper bird watching. In 1991 they sold their house in Oakville and bought a lovely house outside of Langley on Whidbey Island in Washington, where they could continue their bird watching activities and enjoy their retirement years. Margrethe spent her spare time volunteering at Good Cheer and traveling with Allard up and down the West coast until his passing in 2007. Margrethe continued to live in their house on Whidbey until April of this year when she was moved to Bend Oregon.

Margrethe is survived by her sister Else Mee of Bodega Bay California, daughter Ann of Oakville California, son Steven and daughter in law Sheri of Redmond Oregon and La Quinta California, Granddaughter Alicia of Redmond Oregon and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in both the U.S. and Denmark. Margrethe was predeceased by her parents, her husband Allard, her son Kim and her sisters Gerda, Ditte and Mulle.

A special thanks to Jennifer Kelly and the other home care staff who took such great care of Margrethe for the last 8 years and to her long time friends Dan and Becky Strausser who came to her aid on numerous occasions.

No services will be held. Margrethe’s internment will be at the Calkins family plot in St. Helena California next to her husband Allard and son Kim.

In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to WAIF Animal Shelter on Whidbey Island or to your local Humane Society Animal Shelter.