Marguerite Amy Schneider

Margie was born in Los Angeles, CA. The only child of Amy Rosalin Rapson and Willaim Albert Meader. Margie was a first generation American, as her parents immigrated from England and Canada. Her parents taught her to "get an education and attend the closest church you can walk to."

Margie was married three times to Kieth Ashton Eldredge (Deceased), David Winters Laverty (Deceased), and William George Schneider, whom she met at Hopewell Baptist Church after evening services on January 17, 2016. They were married May 26, 2016 in Reno, NV. William survives Margie.

Margie was blessed with two children, who survive her, a daughter, Kimberly Barnes (David Burda) of Nevada City, CA, and son, Kent Eldredge (Brenda) of King George, VA. Margie is also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Margie was a Musician, an Artist, and an exquisite seamster. She was in the marching band during a Rose Bowl Parade, for UCLA. She always gave books as gifts and loved to read to her grandchildren. She was active as a Elementary School Teacher, Real Estate Agent, in the Grass Valley Lions Club, her local Church, American Kennel Club, and So Cal Collie Club in Simi Valley.

At Margie's request, there be no funeral service.

Donations in Memory of Margie, may be made to your favorite charity.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 3755 Linda Vista Ave, Napa, CA, 94558.