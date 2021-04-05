Maria Mercedes Moreno

1941—2021

Maria Mercedes “Chedez” Moreno made her journey to heaven on March 18, 2021. Chedez was born in El Llano Michoacan Mexico in 1941. She was joyful, loving, caring, outgoing and good-humored. She had a huge personality and always brightened up any environment she was in.

Among many things, she loved cooking, playing lotteria, poker, singing, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. She made friends anywhere she went and loved putting a smile on everyone around her.

Chedez was a fighter, a courageous, strong, and independent woman. Those that knew Chedez knew she was humble and lived a simple life. She always made the best out of any situation and had a smile on her face.

Chedez, you were a warrior and the world seems more lonely nowadays knowing that you are not here with us. Even though we will all miss you deeply, we are glad that you are no longer in pain. Thank You for keeping our family together and for the infinite memories that we will carry in our hearts forever.

Te quieremos mucho Mama “Chedez” Merced.