1934-2019
Maria (Connie) Rodrigues passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in her residency in Napa. Maria was a long time resident of Napa, immigrating to the Napa Valley from the Azores Islands. Her husband, Gustao Rodriguez, predeceased her in 2003. Maria is survived by her brother, Helio Beirao (Maria das Dores Beirao), Analia Meneses (Manuel Meneses—deceased), Maria (Fatima) Freitas (Leonard Freitas—deceased), and Cecilia Rocha (Joe Rocha). Maria is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and close friends. Maria’s service will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in downtown Napa on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Maria will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery following her service. Flowers and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.