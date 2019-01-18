1944—2019
Marie Andrea Gutierrez, resident of Napa, California, passed away peacefully in her home on January 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born in Suffolk County, England to Dorothy & George Storelli on August 19, 1944 where she resided for approximately 1 1/2 years before traveling across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States. She attended California schools and graduated from Napa High in June of 1962. Upon graduation Marie attended cosmetology school and became a hair dresser prior to working for the Napa Valley Unified School District for 27 years. She first met her husband Ray Gutierrez at Mare Island in Vallejo, California, and they recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. With a union of this length it’s no wonder they not only grew up together, but were best friends and each other’s better half.
When asked the best way to describe Marie, ‘Lady’ was the answer from all who knew her. At the young age of 15, she was like a mother to her four younger sisters. With both her parents working in the hospitality field during afternoons and evenings, it became her responsibility to tend to her younger sisters.
Marie had many hobbies including monthly Bingo with family & friends. She loved to play games and couldn’t pass up a good game of cards, specifically ‘Shanghai’. She also loved casino trips as long as they didn’t interfere with Wednesday lunches with her friends. Marie loved to dance and was always the first and last one on the dance floor. She loved to cook and was very good at it, but her true passion was her grandchildren. She loved being present at their sporting events or any other activity that included them. Spending time with her family, whether it was at home or at one of her many favorite vacation destinations, gave her so much joy and happiness. Marie will be greatly missed by her large family, including family across the big ocean, as well as her large circle of friends. She is survived by her husband, Ray Gutierrez, her daughter Lori Rhym, husband Reggie, and their daughter Morgan, her son Danny Gutierrez, wife Laura, and their two children Julia & Elise, her mother, Dorothy Storelli, sisters Diane Chiamparino, Nadine Storelli, Georgeann Klew, & Debbie Abraham, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, George Richard Storelli.
At Marie’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, with a date not yet determined. Her only request is ‘Oldies but Goodies’ music and no black attire as she would like to be celebrated and not mourned.