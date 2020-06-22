× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1926—2020

Marie Antoinette Bonifacio Nichols, a long-time resident of Vallejo, died peacefully with family by her side, on Wednesday the 10th of June, just nine days before her 94th birthday.

Born in 1926 in Monterey, CA, Marie was the owner of La Petite Hair Salon in Vallejo for close to 20 years, and was a member and president of the Vallejo Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Marie loved creating arts and crafts of all kinds, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, jewelry-making, quilting, ceramics and porcelain doll-making. She also used her talents in service, such as making blankets for hospitalized premature infants. Marie was an outstanding cook and baker, known for her many special dishes such as the time-honored family secret recipe of Spanish cookies, her famous potato salad, and a holiday treat that was as perplexing to newcomers as it was treasured by the family – Heavenly Hash.

Marie was an avid bowler and accumulated many trophies over the years. A great lover of music, she would tell you that she couldn’t carry a tune, but she loved going to the shows and dances whenever her children or grandchildren were performing.