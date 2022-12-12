After a full and wonderful life of over 88 years, Marie Catherine (Edmonds) Bresciani passed away quietly at home on December 10, 2022. At her side were caring family members and caregivers, the latter of which went to extraordinary lengths to make her final days comfortable.

The youngest of eight, Marie was born to Ed and Ella Edmonds in Deer Park, CO on September 10, 1934. Early in her life, the family moved to Vallejo, CA where she attended school. After graduation, through several social clubs, most notably the Napa Ski Club, Marie would meet and marry Bill Bresciani on December 7, 1957. Together they enjoyed an epic 63-year marriage until his passing in 2020. According to Marie, an unexpected gift of the marriage would be Bill's daughter Linda, who she came to consider to be her first child.

In the words of the “littles” of her family, Marie was sweet, kind, generous, and nice. She was definitely all this and more. Marie had a great love of animals, bringing strays home on a regular basis. Her curiosity and interests were limitless, and that led to a life full of variety. She loved every job, social activity, and volunteer position with which she engaged. She believed that anything worth doing was worth doing well and took on whatever was in front of her with passion and commitment, a trait she passed on to her family.

During their time together, Marie was a constant source of support to her husband in the family business, Napa Valley Petroleum. She also worked as a switchboard operator for MaBell, administrative support for both local orthodontist Robert Sprott and St. John's Catholic School, a progression of roles with the Napa County Welfare Office, and finally as a travel agent with Carlson Travel.

The opportunity to help those less fortunate and give back to her community came to be a central part of her later years. Marie was very proud of her involvement in Napa's Community Projects, Inc. for several decades. Both Marie and Bill remained active in the Napa Ski Club for many years, as well as other local area service organizations.

Marie loved music, art, theater, and museums, and made sure to expose her children to as many cultural opportunities as possible. She also loved to travel, both domestically and internationally, and took multiple trips a year to see the world, and keep her family interested in new experiences. Yosemite in particular became her special place, taking along friends and family members on her many adventures there. She loved to read, and would fill-in between adventures with a good book about an exotic locale.

Marie was the last of her immediate family members, but is survived by Linda Abruzzini of Sacramento, CA, Dean Bresciani of Fargo, ND, Randi Bresciani of Clyde Park, MT, and a multi-generational family of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews -- all of whom brought incredible joy to “Aunt Marie.” Her niece Lynn and husband Brian Hill in particular went above and beyond, providing her love and assistance to the end.

A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held in Spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Marie Bresciani to Community Projects, Inc. 715 Franklin Street, Napa, CA 94559.