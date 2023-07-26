Marie Daniels

Sept. 6, 1927 - July 15, 2023

NAPA - Hazel Marie (McDaniel) Daniels, 95, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023.

Marie was born to parents Owen and Nellie McDaniel September 6, 1927, in Napa, on the Linder Ranch. She graduated from St. Helena High School in 1946.

Marie was married in December of 1946, to John F. (Jack) Daniels. He passed in 2008, after 61 years of marriage. They lived in St. Helena and raised four children before relocating to Napa.

She is survived by two of her children: Leila Johns (Alfie), John Daniels (Kathy); along with nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Opal Meyers and Betty Gress. Marie is predeceased by her loving husband, Jack Daniels; daughter, Peggy Tippett; son, Ron Daniels; grandson, Christopher Gilbert; and granddaughter, Amie Cole.

During her life, she and Jack enjoyed traveling the U.S. visiting many national parks and historical sites.

She was an accomplished artist creating many beautiful oil paintings and pencil drawings along with writing wonderful poems. She was also a talented seamstress. She enjoyed quilting and hand quilted many beautiful blankets and placemats. She also enjoyed gardening.

She and her sisters, Opal and Betty, did extensive research on the family ancestry and published several books.

Marie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday August 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Encounter Church, 2322 Spring Street, St. Helena, CA. Interment will be at the St. Helena Cemetery, St. Helena, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer's or Dementia research.

Morrison Funeral Chapel, St. Helena, in charge of arrangements.