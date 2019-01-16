1917—2018
Marie Dell’Isola, a resident of Napa and aged 101 years old, peacefully passed away on December 14, 2018. Marie was born of Guiseppe Dell’Isola and Rose Dell’Isola, née Durante, on October 3, 1917 in Oakland, CA. She was an ambitious and diligent woman who made friends easily and took care of business at hand. In her youth, Marie attended Oakland public schools and graduated in 1937 from Heald College in Oakland. She lived most of her working life in San Francisco. Her first job was in administration with Masten and Hurd Architects, where she worked for 30 years until 1966. She then worked in the escrow department and later as Executive Secretary at San Francisco Federal Savings and Loan until 1978, when she retired to Silverado in Napa at age 60. While in Napa, Marie remained very active with friends locally, volunteered for Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and was very involved in the landscape and maintenance of her homeowners association at Creekside in Silverado. Marie also traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. She was predeceased by her brother Nick Dell’Isola and is survived by her cousins Carmel Triska, Mark (Maria) Triska, John (Christine) Triska, Glenore Minder, and Martin Durante. A celebration of Marie’s life will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 2 pm at the Silverado Country Club in the Royal Oak Room. A memorial donation to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center Foundation in Napa would be greatly appreciated.