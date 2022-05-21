MARIE TOONE, 81, of Napa, CA passed away on May 14, 2022 at Providence Queen of the Valley.

Marie Toone was born in Napa to Emil and Teresa Asnicar on June 19, 1940. She graduated in 1958 from Napa Valley High School.

She worked for United Grocers and then retired from Beringer Vineyards She is Survived by son, Brad Toone, daughter-in-law Sherri Toone of Klamath Falls, OR, Daughter, Becky Smithson, son-in-law Stacy Smithson of Sunburst MT, Grandchildren Nick Smithson, Hanna Peck, RiAnna Tayler, Makayla Gallaway, and 14 nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Husband, John Toone, sister, Rosemary Elizabeth Tolle.

Visitation will be Tues. May 24th from 4:30-6:30 at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main St., Napa. Graveside services will be held Wed. May 25, 2pm at Napa Valley Memorial Park, 2383 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St Judes Children's Research Hospital. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.