1928—2019
Marilyn Betty King was born in Long Cove, Maine on December 22, 1928 and passed away in Redmond, Oregon on April 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Marilyn lived in Farmington, Maine until the age of 13 when her step-father passed away and she and her mother moved to Fullerton, California to live with her aunt. Marilyn was upset about leaving her beautiful, country home in Maine to live a strange, new city in Southern California. She went through a brief rebellious period in High School and struggled with her Protestant faith to nearly becoming an Atheist. In the 12th grade, in a public High School, she was given a history assignment about John Wycliffe, a person she’ d never heard of before. Her aunt suggested she could learn about Wycliffe by reading ‘The Great Controversy’ by Ellen G. White. Reading that book changed the outcome of young Marilyn’s life and she became converted and gave her life to the Lord. For the rest of her life she was a devout Seventh—day Adventist Christian.
At the age of 24 she met Marvin king at the Fullerton SDA church. The two of them fell madly in love and were engaged after only 1 week of dating. They married on June 7, 1953 and raised 4 daughters in Deer park, California. Marilyn was a stay at home mother who made sure her daughters all had music lessons in piano or violin. She also played both instruments. Her daughters have wonderful memories of growing up in a loving, Christ centered home where friends and neighbors were always welcome. Young people enjoyed hanging out at their home where swimming, horseback riding, badminton and other activities were enjoyed.
The Kings loved outdoor life and vacations and camping trips were taken every summer. When Marilyn’s youngest daughter was a teenager she went back to college to pursue a Nursing degree. She earned an AA degree in Nursing at Napa College in 1972, a BSN at Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Massachusetts in 1985 and an MBA in Health Services Management in 1987. She worked for 18 years at St. Helena Hospital, first as a Registered Nurse and later in Quality Control Management. After retiring in 1990, Marilyn and her husband moved to the outskirts of Sutherland, Oregon where they bought their dream home on 5 acres bordering the Umpqua River. The couple lived there contentedly for 21 years and opened their home to family and friends to vacation in their beautiful ‘Garden of Eden Oasis’. They were active in the Sutherland SDA church where Marilyn taught Bible studies and vegetarian cooking classes to the community. Due to aging, the Kings moved to Redmond, Oregon in 2011 to live closer to their daughter, Kristen.
Marilyn was happily married for 63 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin King in 2015 and her mother Gladys Wilson in 1985. She is survived by her daughters, Kristen (Ronald) Garland and Julie (David) DeOcampo both of Redmond, Oregon, Jacquelyn (Rodney) Fitch of Napa, California and Linda Cooper of Sausalito, California. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at the Redmond, SDA on June 1, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.