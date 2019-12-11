Marilyn J Grover

Long-time Napa resident Marilyn Jacqueline (Barnett) Grover, 91, died in her sleep, at home in Pacific Grove, on October 23, 2019. Her father, Wyatt H. Barnett, served in the US Cavalry in the Philippines, chased Pancho Villa in Mexico, and served in France during WW I, where he met her mother, Suzanne Malabat. Marilyn was born August 8, 1928, in Fort Riley (KA) and her family moved to Cheyenne (WY) where she grew up with her sister and two brothers. She graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1946. Following graduation, she moved to Cleveland (OH) for fashion design school. By late 1949, she moved to Tulsa (OK) where she met and married David H. Grover, on January 28, 1950.
Her married life took a winding path largely across the west, from college town to college town, following David's career. Along the way, their four children were born. Prior to moving to Napa, in 1972, the longest span that they had lived anywhere was seven years (in Corvallis, OR). Marilyn and David lived in Napa for 44 years, where she was an active member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church. They moved to Pacific Grove three years ago to be closer to family.
At age 52, Marilyn decided to go to college to study art, which had always been an interest of hers. After finishing an AA degree at Napa Valley College, she transferred to UC Davis, where she earned a BA in studio art in 1984. She worked initially at the Oberon Gallery and for 20+ years maintained a strong connection to the vibrant art communities of Davis and Napa. Her work has been shown in numerous exhibitions and is part of the permanent collection at the DiRosa preserve.
She was predeceased by her brother Maurice, her son Jeffrey, and her husband of 69 years, David. She is survived by her brother Bill and sister Evelyn; daughters Gretchen, Jill, and Becky; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside with her husband.