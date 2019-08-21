1935—2019
Marilyn Jean “Bib” Nelson Williams died peacefully in her home in Napa California on August 15, 2019, she was 84. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by family and friends.
Marilyn was born in Eagle Butte, South Dakota and moved with her family, at a young age, to Adin, California to grow wheat. She went to college at PUC in Angwin where she met Norman Williams, they married in June of 1958. Marilyn and Norman had five sons. Marilyn spent her career as a grade-school teacher. The family moved to several locations in California where she taught in Seventh-day Adventist schools including; Roseville/Orangevale, Arroyo Grande and Pacifica/San Francisco. After her retirement Marilyn enjoyed caring for her family, and she volunteered tirelessly at the church community center.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Norman. She is survived by her brother Robert Nelson of Adin, California, and sons Michael , Mark, Mitch, Marvin and Murray. Grandchildren David, Michelle, Jason, Calvin, Vanessa, Patrick, Jordan, Matthew and Dylan, and three great grandchildren. After becoming a grandmother, Marilyn was lovingly known to everyone as “Granny”.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Napa Community Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1105 G Street, Napa, California.