Marilyn Lyle

Marilyn Ann Strotkamp Lyle, 70, passed into God’s hands on February 7, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and ready to enter her heavenly home. Born on September 17, 1949, in Napa, California, Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward and Audrey Land Strotkamp, and her son Laine Krannichfeld Lyle. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dennis Lyle of Rio Vista, son Devin (Sarah) Lyle of Rancho Cordova, grandchildren Mira, Audrey, Alyssa, Carrie, Angela, and Brianna, great-grandchild Scarlett, sister Janet (William) Freitas of Santa Rosa, brothers-in-law Donald (Margaret) Lyle of Rio Vista, Daniel (Lynn) Lyle of Napa, Thomas (Ann) Neumann of San Luis Obispo, and Robert (Laine) Neumann of Arnold, along with many nieces and nephews.