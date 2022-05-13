Marilyn Mae Shumate, 93, passed peacefully from natural causes with family by her side at Montrose Regional Health and went to be with our heavenly Father on April 28, 2022.

Marilyn was born on March 10th, 1929 to Dr. And Mrs. Paul Andrew Dewhirst in Fullerton, California. She graduated from the University of Southern California School of Dental Hygiene and was a dental hygienist for over 35 years.

She was married to Don H. Klippert for seventeen years raising five children in the Napa Valley of Northern California. After divorcing , little did she know that her hygienist career would lead her to her future husband. Her life was blessed when she met and married Edward A. Shumate of Sacramento, California. They would soon combine two families bringing the count to a grand total of seven children.

They resided in Napa, Glendale, and Solvang, California making many long lasting wonderful friendships along the way. In 2002, they moved to the beautiful town of Montrose, Colorado where they felt right at home and made many more special friends. They shared fifty wonderful years together.

Marilyn loved and enjoyed her family; her children, 15 grandchildren, and

26 great grandchildren. She was a magnet for their love. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and was a very talented watercolor artist. Her paintings grace the walls in the homes of many. She was such a blessing to us all. Her family is an extension and expression of her beautiful loving spirit. We are the beneficiaries of her love. She will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Paul Andrew and Elba Lenora Dewhirst, and her sons, Daniel Thomas Klippert and Don Edward Klippert.

She is survived by her loving husband Edward Arthur Shumate, her awesome brother Dr. Paul Andrew Dewhirst, Jr. (Marie), her five children, Paul F. Klippert (Tanya), Susan Mae Jobe McGee (Tom), Dr. Jon A. Klippert (Michelle), Patti Gonsalves (Dick), and Jim Shumate (Chris), her nieces and nephews Cathye Dewhirst Curreri, Paul A. Dewhirst lll (Margie), Mark Dewhirst (Robertalee), Mark Shumate (Margaret), and Vickie Laghi (Gino), her fifteen grandchildren, Joni Klippert Sarrafian (Jason), Sara Clarke (Jack), Ryan Klippert (Rachel), Dustin Jobe, Adam Jobe, Heather Davin (Paul), Heidi Cook (Clayton), Eric Klippert, Jamie Hassan (Mark), Jeremy Bunting (Jenny), Candice Smith (Shane), Robert Cook, Kelli Phillips, Willie Klippert, Jonny Klippert, and her 26 great grandchildren.

What a beautiful legacy.

A Celebration of Marilyn Mae Shumate's life will be held on June 4th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose, Colorado.