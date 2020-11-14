Marilyn White Kirkpatrick

Marilyn passed away at the age of 95 in Stockton, CA on November 8, 2020. Marilyn was born in Butte, MT to Charlotte Buenther and Fred Murphey, Jr. and was raised from a young age in Salt Lake City.

She married John H. “Jack” White in 1950. They moved to California in the early 60’s with their three children. Marilyn worked in the Stockton Unified School District for several years until she and Jack relocated to Napa where she took up a career at Napa Valley Bank. After retirement she and Jack divorced and Marilyn moved to Nevada with Dale Kirkpatrick whom she later married. She most enjoyed traveling and was able to explore many parts of the world.